Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Touches $10.44 High on Aug, 5; Gores Metropoulos – Class A (GMHI) Shorts Up By 200%

Gores Metropoulos Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:GMHI) had an increase of 200% in short interest. GMHI’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $10.12 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) reached all time high today, Aug, 5 and still has $11.07 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.44 share price. This indicates more upside for the $274.64M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.07 PT is reached, the company will be worth $16.48M more. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 67,658 shares traded or 67.58% up from the average. Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, reorganization or business combination. The company has market cap of $506.00 million.