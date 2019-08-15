Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Reaches $10.44 52-Week High; Johnson Financial Group Lowered Its Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Holding

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 19,735 shares as Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)’s stock declined 11.43%. The Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 1.62 million shares with $115.58 million value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Johnson Outdoors Inc now has $580.09M valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $57.72. About 71,057 shares traded or 32.12% up from the average. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors

The stock of Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) hit a new 52-week high and has $10.96 target or 5.00% above today’s $10.44 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $274.64 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $10.96 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.73 million more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 15,559 shares traded. Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Johnson Outdoors Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:JOUT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Johnson Outdoors Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $80’s average target is 38.60% above currents $57.72 stock price. Johnson Outdoors Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) rating on Thursday, May 9. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $9500 target. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral” on Monday, July 15. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold JOUT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 5.03% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York accumulated 0.01% or 14,369 shares. 690,619 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. 168,162 are owned by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,792 shares. 19 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 27,299 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) for 10,620 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 1,019 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 11,391 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 16,930 shares. International Incorporated owns 3,109 shares.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the gas and oil or other natural resource sector. The company has market cap of $274.64 million.