Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Reaches $10.41 52-Week High; Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Sentiment Is 0.63

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 10 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced their positions in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 10.64 million shares, down from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Consumer Portfolio Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $81.51 million. The firm purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. It has a 7.46 P/E ratio. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the clients of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for 1.98 million shares. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. owns 468,464 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Continental Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 884,783 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.27% in the stock. Leisure Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 53,158 shares.

The stock increased 1.89% or $0.0684 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 111 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Analysts await Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CPSS’s profit will be $2.44 million for 8.36 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.