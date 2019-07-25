Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Comparison side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Competitively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|2.71%
|4.49%
|0%
|2.71%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|1.02%
|2.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.01%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
