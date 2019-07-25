Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Comparison side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 6.77% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares. Competitively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has 19.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 1.02% 2.47% 0% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was less bullish than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.