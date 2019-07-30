Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparing side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|121.57
Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.1%
|0.59%
|2.71%
|4.49%
|0%
|2.71%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.7%
|1.41%
|3.59%
|0%
|2.54%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
