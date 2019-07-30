Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) Comparing side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 121.57

Table 1 highlights Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.7% 1.41% 3.59% 0% 2.54%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.