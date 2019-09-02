Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

The potential upside of the peers is -46.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s competitors beat Trident Acquisitions Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.