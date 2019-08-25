Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.48%
|0.87%
|2.56%
|5.91%
|0%
|4.31%
|Greenland Acquisition Corporation
|-0.37%
|0.51%
|3.15%
|0%
|0%
|3.15%
For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation
Summary
Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.
Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.
