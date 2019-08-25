Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Greenland Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Greenland Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Greenland Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.52% of Greenland Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Greenland Acquisition Corporation -0.37% 0.51% 3.15% 0% 0% 3.15%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Greenland Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Greenland Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 3 factors.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.