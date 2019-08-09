Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) Contrasting side by side

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00 Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31% Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.