Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Contrasting side by side

Both Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Trident Acquisitions Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 214.47% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.88% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. shares and 82.3% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. 7% are Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.1% 0.59% 2.71% 4.49% 0% 2.71% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -18.97% -27.69% -39.74% -56.6% -66.19% -37.99%

For the past year Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 2.71% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -37.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.