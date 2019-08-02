Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Has 1.2 Sentiment

Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -6.63, from 7.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 30 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 25 sold and decreased their stakes in Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18.00 million shares, down from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 11.

Analysts expect Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 58.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. T_TCN’s profit would be $40.83M giving it 11.98 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Tricon Capital Group Inc.’s analysts see -32.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 637,094 shares traded or 103.76% up from the average. Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Tricon Capital (TSE:TCN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tricon Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by IBC.

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 10.03 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.01% of its portfolio in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc for 2.62 million shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 973,555 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 549,458 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.65% in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 753,682 shares.