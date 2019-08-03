Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TCN) EPS Estimated At $0.21; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed By $1.13 Million Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Analysts expect Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 58.00% from last quarter’s $0.5 EPS. T_TCN’s profit would be $40.81 million giving it 12.00 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Tricon Capital Group Inc.’s analysts see -32.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 175,816 shares traded. Tricon Capital Group Inc. (TSE:TCN) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 44.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 15,883 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 19,563 shares with $1.40 million value, down from 35,446 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $303.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 78.55% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Tricon Capital Group Inc. is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The business objective of the firm is to invest for investment income and capital appreciation through its principal investment business and to earn fee income through private funds and advisory business.

Among 2 analysts covering Tricon Capital (TSE:TCN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tricon Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research.