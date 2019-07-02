TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Both TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares 38 4.15 N/A 2.68 14.71 Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.64 N/A 3.38 10.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TriCo Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to TriCo Bancshares. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TriCo Bancshares has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 7.3% 0.9% Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cathay General Bancorp on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00 Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a 37.33% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TriCo Bancshares and Cathay General Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 73.7%. About 1% of TriCo Bancshares’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cathay General Bancorp has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares -1.89% 0.36% 2.21% 7.63% 5.46% 16.54% Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares’s stock price has bigger growth than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats on 6 of the 10 factors TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.