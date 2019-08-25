Trico Bancshares (TCBK) to pay $0.22 on Sep 27, 2019; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Increased Curtiss (CW) Position By $822,527

Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCBK) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Trico Bancshares’s current price of $34.81 translates into 0.63% yield. Trico Bancshares’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.13% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 56,449 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased Curtiss (CW) stake by 27.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired 7,279 shares as Curtiss (CW)’s stock rose 11.02%. The Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 33,854 shares with $3.84M value, up from 26,575 last quarter. Curtiss now has $5.15B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 326,338 shares traded or 29.21% up from the average. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT GETS $85M CONTRACT FOR NAVY AIRCRAFT PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Completes Acquisition Of Dresser-Rand Government Business; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashier's checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Among 2 analysts covering TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TriCo Bancshares has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 16.35% above currents $34.81 stock price. TriCo Bancshares had 3 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, July 9.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider Koehnen Michael W bought $537,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TriCo Bancshares shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,589 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 34,043 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.22% or 204,193 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 3,909 shares. American Intl Gru stated it has 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Walthausen And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Kennedy Cap holds 0.2% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) or 218,015 shares. 16,453 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. 151,548 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 18,695 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) or 13,913 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 75,233 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). 6,577 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

More notable recent TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To TriCo Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TriCo Bancshares Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Worth Buying TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) For Its 2.0% Dividend Yield? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Parametrica Limited invested 0.99% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has 0.02% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 82,768 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,838 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 8,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp stated it has 0% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited reported 0.03% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). 483,648 were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,292 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 238,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei Investments invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 7,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Curtiss-Wright has $14700 highest and $140 lowest target. $143.50’s average target is 18.97% above currents $120.62 stock price. Curtiss-Wright had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.