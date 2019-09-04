Trico Bancshares (TCBK) to pay $0.22 on Sep 27, 2019; Highland Capital Management LP Has Boosted Novartis A G (NVS) Stake By $1.44 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 15,000 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 25,000 shares with $2.40M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $204.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 2.00M shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – REG-Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT HAS RIGHT TO TERMINATE FOR CONVENIENCE PRIOR TO NDA APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – Novartis buying AveXis for $8.7 billion to strengthen gene therapy capabilities; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – AMENDMENT ALSO INCLUDES MODIFICATIONS TO DURECT’S DEVELOPMENT OBLIGATIONS AND TO BOTH PARTIES’ TERMINATION PROVISIONS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S SAYS PLANS TO FILE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS DRUG BAF312 FOR U.S. APPROVAL WITHIN WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SANDOZ RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR ZESSLY® (INFLIXIMAB) IN GASTROENTEROLOGICAL, RHEUMATOLOGICAL AND DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASES

Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:TCBK) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Trico Bancshares’s current price of $34.92 translates into 0.63% yield. Trico Bancshares’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 61,456 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) stake by 33,600 shares to 398,185 valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextdecade Corp stake by 415,290 shares and now owns 1.67M shares. United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. TriCo Bancshares has $4100 highest and $4000 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 16.47% above currents $34.92 stock price. TriCo Bancshares had 4 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4100 target in Thursday, August 29 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding firm for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail clients and small to medium-sized businesses. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. It has a 12.55 P/E ratio. The firm also offers installment note collection services; issues cashier's checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $537,450 activity. Shares for $537,450 were bought by Koehnen Michael W.

