Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Position; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Cut Position by $6.34 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 23,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 345,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.86M, down from 368,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $269.58. About 526,856 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 188,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The hedge fund held 31,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 219,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 13,539 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc. by 9,710 shares to 51,210 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 374.42 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 122,546 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 261,777 shares. Mackenzie has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,051 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 862 shares. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Liability reported 11,705 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Company has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 393 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0.5% or 12.94M shares in its portfolio. 3,685 are owned by Hwg Hldgs Lp. Tcw Group Inc invested in 2.9% or 993,633 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. Sequoia Limited Liability Corporation reported 18,375 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ellington Mgmt Gp Limited Com reported 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, First Republic Inv Inc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCBK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 736 shares. Heartland holds 1.05% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 377,320 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,647 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 33,335 shares stake. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 158,200 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 631,654 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 80,798 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,807 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 758,095 shares. Stieven Capital Ltd Partnership reported 31,321 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 94,899 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Hillsdale invested 0.08% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).