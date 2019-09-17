Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined; Page Arthur B Boosted Its United Health Group (UNH) Position by $352,092 as Market Value Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 188,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The hedge fund held 31,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 219,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 46,831 shares traded. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 1,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,819 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 6,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Counsel Lc holds 1,596 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Caprock Group Inc owns 8,185 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Aldebaran Finance Incorporated has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Johnson Group Inc accumulated 18,318 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.29% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. 66 were reported by Camarda Fincl Advisors Llc. Seizert Cap stated it has 4,544 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lau Ltd Liability Com holds 1.11% or 9,550 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has 272,638 shares. James Investment holds 32,365 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Madison Holdg holds 0.07% or 15,983 shares. Chickasaw Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCBK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 0.26% more from 18.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 8,600 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 8,394 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited owns 664,638 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for 12,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 157,429 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 18,695 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,589 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 1,314 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 122 shares. 3,646 are held by Next Fincl Gp. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). 18,280 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Citadel Advsrs Limited invested 0% in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $537,450 activity.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 68,074 shares to 449,874 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 37.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.27M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.