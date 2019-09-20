TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TriCo Bancshares has 62.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand TriCo Bancshares has 7.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has TriCo Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.10% 1.10% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares TriCo Bancshares and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares N/A 38 13.55 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

$40.67 is the consensus price target of TriCo Bancshares, with a potential upside of 10.25%. The potential upside of the rivals is 66.70%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, TriCo Bancshares make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TriCo Bancshares and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares has weaker performance than TriCo Bancshares’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, TriCo Bancshares’s competitors are 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.