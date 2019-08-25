TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TriCo Bancshares has 62.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand TriCo Bancshares has 7.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have TriCo Bancshares and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.10% 1.10% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting TriCo Bancshares and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares N/A 39 13.55 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio TriCo Bancshares is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.38 2.47

$40.5 is the consensus price target of TriCo Bancshares, with a potential upside of 16.35%. The potential upside of the rivals is 59.48%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that TriCo Bancshares is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TriCo Bancshares and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares has weaker performance than TriCo Bancshares’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that TriCo Bancshares is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriCo Bancshares’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.