TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TriCo Bancshares and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 73,542,476.40% 9.10% 1.10% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares TriCo Bancshares and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares 26.49M 36 13.55 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

TriCo Bancshares has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio TriCo Bancshares is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for TriCo Bancshares and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.71 2.46

$40.67 is the average price target of TriCo Bancshares, with a potential upside of 16.13%. The peers have a potential upside of 66.67%. Given TriCo Bancshares’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TriCo Bancshares and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.84. In other hand, TriCo Bancshares’s rivals have beta of 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.