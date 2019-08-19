TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Comparing side by side

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TriCo Bancshares
|39
|3.69
|N/A
|2.79
|13.55
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|17
|2.21
|N/A
|1.24
|14.30
Table 1 highlights TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TriCo Bancshares. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. TriCo Bancshares has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.00%
|9.1%
|1.1%
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0.00%
|5.1%
|0.6%
Risk and Volatility
TriCo Bancshares’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.45 beta.
Analyst Ratings
TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TriCo Bancshares
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TriCo Bancshares’s upside potential currently stands at 11.32% and an $40.5 average target price.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TriCo Bancshares
|0.13%
|-1.87%
|-5.84%
|0.08%
|-2.43%
|11.72%
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|5.27%
|5.71%
|4.78%
|1.14%
|-7.93%
|7.7%
For the past year TriCo Bancshares was more bullish than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
Summary
TriCo Bancshares beats on 9 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.