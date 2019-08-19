TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Comparing side by side

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares 39 3.69 N/A 2.79 13.55 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 17 2.21 N/A 1.24 14.30

Table 1 highlights TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TriCo Bancshares. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. TriCo Bancshares has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.45 beta.

Analyst Ratings

TriCo Bancshares and Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 0 2.00 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TriCo Bancshares’s upside potential currently stands at 11.32% and an $40.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.4% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. 5.27% 5.71% 4.78% 1.14% -7.93% 7.7%

For the past year TriCo Bancshares was more bullish than Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats on 9 of the 10 factors Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.