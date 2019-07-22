Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.30 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates Tricida Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tricida Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 533.9% -61.2%

Liquidity

Tricida Inc.’s Current Ratio is 16.5 while its Quick Ratio is 16.5. On the competitive side is, Neos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tricida Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 1,318.44%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.3% of Tricida Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.5% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -13.94% -12.68% -20.09% -30.89% -75.65% 8.48%

For the past year Tricida Inc. was more bullish than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.