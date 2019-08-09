Tricida Inc. (TCDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

We are comparing Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 14 1.26 N/A -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Tricida Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tricida Inc. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Tricida Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tricida Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 160.32% and its average target price is $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tricida Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84% and 0%. 2.3% are Tricida Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11%

For the past year Tricida Inc. had bullish trend while Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Tricida Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.