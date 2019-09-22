Tricida Inc. (TCDA) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) Contrasting side by side

Both Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 6 0.08 N/A -4.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tricida Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Tricida Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -59.9% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -19.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tricida Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Tricida Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tricida Inc. and Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

Meanwhile, Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s average price target is $5.88, while its potential upside is 6.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84% of Tricida Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% are Tricida Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. -2.8% -25.25% -2.44% 52.69% 36.15% 33.84% Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. -1.86% -11.58% -4.18% -60.79% -75.39% -60.85%

For the past year Tricida Inc. has 33.84% stronger performance while Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. has -60.85% weaker performance.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems. The companyÂ’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialized infusion therapy, and various other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. has 19 pharmacy locations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Flint, Michigan.