Tricida Inc. (TCDA) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Comparing side by side

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 15 1.43 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tricida Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Liquidity

Tricida Inc. has a Current Ratio of 16.5 and a Quick Ratio of 16.5. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Tricida Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tricida Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $29, while its potential upside is 133.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.3% of Tricida Inc. shares and 0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Tricida Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tricida Inc. 3.01% 10.9% 60.95% 22.17% 0% 53.99% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.55% -10.44% -3.31% -14.85% -47.69% -23.53%

For the past year Tricida Inc. had bullish trend while Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tricida Inc. beats Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Tricida, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.