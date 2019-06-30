Tributary Capital Management Upped Its Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Stake by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined; American Tower (AMT) Share Value Rose While Ls Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) by 14.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 79,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 623,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, up from 543,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 159,060 shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 5.06% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYKE); 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 TO $1.50; 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 7,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 2.97M shares traded or 72.69% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 20,149 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 42,948 shares stake. Foundry Prtn Ltd Com has 250,088 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 12,305 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Company reported 0.39% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 58,033 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0.12% or 360,556 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 54,603 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 426,675 shares. Art Advisors Ltd owns 10,762 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 405,722 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. 9,000 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,900 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,425 shares, and cut its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Capital owns 2.18% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 40,368 shares. 55,882 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mngmt Group L P. Ruggie Grp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 2,355 are held by Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 6.36M shares. Natixis LP owns 69,074 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Svcs holds 53,228 shares or 5.84% of its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 4,200 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,004 shares. Trellus Management Comm Limited Liability stated it has 5.63% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Qci Asset Mgmt has 200 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 58,307 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 3.49% or 60,842 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $10.99 million activity. Another trade for 51,203 shares valued at $8.45 million was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. $314,220 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by THOMPSON SAMME L. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,168 shares to 16,963 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,463 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).