Tributary Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Keycorp New Com (KEY) as Stock Price Rose; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Guardian Capital LP Has Decreased Stake

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 6,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 123,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70M, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.68. About 222,065 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 592,980 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,525 shares to 67,557 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 214,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 28,475 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. First Interstate State Bank reported 395 shares stake. Of Oklahoma holds 22,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 150,492 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Co stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.9% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Acropolis Mgmt Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,282 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 15,745 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 10,853 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 4,954 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Investment Mngmt has 1.76% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Named a Leader in Enterprise Platform IT Services for Banking and Financial Services Sectors by Everest Group – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 29.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $472.79M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And invested in 68,078 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 758,339 shares. Sterling Cap Management Lc accumulated 57,432 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 34,113 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 27,334 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 43,939 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 15,615 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv holds 1.67% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt Inc has 18,932 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Park Natl Oh has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 201,309 shares. Covington Cap owns 347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Castine Management Llc has 2.08% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 282,381 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 96,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 855,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.