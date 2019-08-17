Tributary Capital Management Stake In Mts Systems (MTSC) Was Has Raised; Acacia Research (ACTG) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Boosted Stake by $415,839

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 138,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.71% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 930,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Acacia Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 77,959 shares traded. Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) has declined 24.59% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ACTG News: 02/04/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Appoints Joe Davis and Paul Falzone to Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH: WILLING TO EXPAND BOARD SIZE IF ITS SLATE WINS; 25/05/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus Investment and BLR Partners Have Rejected Offer; 15/05/2018 – Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners Launch Campaign to Rescue Acacia Research Corporation from Massive Value Destructi; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: ACACIA BOARD SEAT OFFER TO TOBIA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 21/05/2018 – Acacia Research Corporation Board of Directors Issues Letter to Stockholders; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research: ‘Hedge Funds and Their Nominees…Have No Plan at All’; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA:NEVER DECLINED TO DISCUSS MATTERS OF CONCERN TO HOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – ACACIA RESEARCH CORP ISSUED A LETTER TO ITS STOCKHOLDERS IN RESPONSE TO A LETTER FROM SIDUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC AND BLR PARTNERS LP

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mts Systems Corp (MTSC) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 56,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 447,405 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.37 million, up from 390,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mts Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 104,061 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Reaffirms Outlook for Fiscal Yr 2018; 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,006 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.69, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold ACTG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 1.34% more from 28.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) for 70,638 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.49M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd owns 244,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 51,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dalton Invs Llc holds 20,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). D E Shaw And Com Inc has 251,980 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 3.46 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 37,640 shares. Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) for 742 shares. 10,107 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 220,977 shares in its portfolio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR) by 32,400 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 46,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,246 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $110,654 activity.