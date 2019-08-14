Tributary Capital Management Stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) Has Cut by $547,500; Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $314,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.92% or $20.2 during the last trading session, reaching $321. About 1.16 million shares traded or 56.94% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 23.68M shares traded or 168.85% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 8,134 shares to 81,165 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exchange Traded Conc by 31,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 28.76 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei invested in 47,481 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advsr holds 0.07% or 5,044 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 7,164 shares. The New York-based Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Utah Retirement Systems has 10,692 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 610 shares. 14,599 were reported by Quantbot Techs Lp. First Personal Serv has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 1,442 shares. Element Capital Management Limited Co invested 1.11% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Natl Bank Of The West has invested 0.28% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has 35,108 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Washington Mgmt Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cleararc holds 0.09% or 1,373 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.56M for 8.33 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.