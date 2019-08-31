Tributary Capital Management Stake in Kar Auction Services (KAR) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; As Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.10 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 37,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.87 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 85.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 973 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 6,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $220.66. About 933,571 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q EPS $1.16; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 11g Verteport Cement Cannula (18/pkg), Product Number: 0306-511-000, UDI:; 09/03/2018 – DRAFT ORDER DISCUSSES SALE OF STRYKER CREEK OR GRAHAM POWER

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,700 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $703.33M for 29.03 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 32,000 shares to 119,290 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

