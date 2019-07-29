Tributary Capital Management Raised Position in Lhc Group (LHCG) by $3.46 Million as Share Price Rose; As Tableau Software (DATA) Share Value Declined, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lifted by $622,808 Its Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 31,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.01M, up from 257,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 206,589 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 4,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53M, up from 46,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $173.59. About 678,273 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 14,257 shares to 46,401 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 509,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84M shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp stated it has 6.80 million shares. Seatown Pte Ltd has 0.91% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 60,510 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 10,787 shares. 47,451 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. 17,519 were accumulated by Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk). Strs Ohio holds 2,434 shares. 21 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Schroder Invest Group Inc holds 285 shares. Raymond James Services holds 0% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap LP has invested 0.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stephens Management Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 0.57% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 318,389 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp Com by 9,300 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 29,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,048 shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 85,486 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And holds 172 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 126,618 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 6,483 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). South Dakota Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 24,375 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Light Asset Management Lc accumulated 53,783 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Pier Ltd Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 68,870 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 151,535 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 39,090 were accumulated by Highland Cap Lp. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 45,057 shares.