Tributary Capital Management Raised Cintas Com (CTAS) Holding by $949,400; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined While Institute For Wealth Management Has Lowered by $638,568 Its Position

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 64.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 7,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 4,131 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 11,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.50 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 378 are held by Assetmark. The Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.54% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi holds 0.1% or 2,108 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 0.1% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,874 shares. First Bancshares owns 1,225 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 31,979 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 354,507 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability accumulated 5,901 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.07% or 322,587 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hanson Mcclain owns 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,740 are held by Asset Incorporated. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 36,130 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/16: (SGEN) (CTAS) (QCOM) Higher; (NUS) (IRMN) (SENS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Help People Living with Diabetes Thrive in the Workplace – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Canopy Growth, Cheniere, CSX, Johnson & Johnson, Motorola, Slack, Tilray, VMware and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,170 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $351,106 activity. $604,920 worth of stock was sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advisors owns 27,145 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 37,594 are held by Greystone Managed Investments Incorporated. 14,506 were reported by First Midwest Natl Bank Division. Kirr Marbach And Llc In stated it has 135,980 shares. 103,638 are owned by Arvest Bancorp Trust Division. Bp Public Limited Co holds 34,000 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv invested in 5,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Scopus Asset Management LP has 0.25% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.48% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 201,427 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management has 0.24% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 98,573 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Indemnity Co reported 16,134 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 6,125 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.01% or 25,033 shares in its portfolio.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) by 16,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,983 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).