Tributary Capital Management Position in Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Has Lowered by $334,400 as Shares Rose; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Shareholder Markel Has Trimmed Position by $34.47 Million

Markel Corp decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 66.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 703,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 362,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.93M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 43,895 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE: NEW PRESENTATION DOESN’T IMPACT ADJUSTED NET; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS RDL HOLDERS INTEREST BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN; 09/03/2018 OAKTREE CO-CHAIRMAN HOWARD MARKS SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS FURTHER LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CALLS ON BOARD TO ALLOW ALL SHAREHOLDERS A VOICE; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 10,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 139,997 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 16/04/2018 – DoI – FWS: Service to Move Forward on Petition to Delist Cape Mountain Zebra, Retains ESA Protections for Preble’s Meadow; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028

Markel Corp, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 8,000 shares to 283,800 shares, valued at $56.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55M for 18.92 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $665,602 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,460 shares to 8,150 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,200 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.52 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

