Tributary Capital Management Maintains Stake in Columbia Banking System (COLB); Williams Jones & Associates Cut Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Stock Price Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 4,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 106,579 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94M, down from 110,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $159.46. About 504,134 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 46,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.27% . The institutional investor held 378,072 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 331,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Banking System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 32,433 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $18,722 activity. BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO bought $8,433 worth of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) on Monday, July 1. Stein Clint bought 143 shares worth $4,656.

