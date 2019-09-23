Tributary Capital Management Lowered Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Stake; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shorts Raised By 7.23%

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) had an increase of 7.23% in short interest. MRO’s SI was 18.59M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.23% from 17.34M shares previously. With 11.07 million avg volume, 2 days are for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s short sellers to cover MRO’s short positions. The SI to Marathon Oil Corporation’s float is 2.28%. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 15.79M shares traded or 41.40% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL ENDS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) stake by 13.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 10,600 shares with $2.22M value, down from 12,200 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A now has $11.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 543,385 shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking

Among 2 analysts covering Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zebra Technologies has $23000 highest and $20500 lowest target. $217.50’s average target is 6.79% above currents $203.68 stock price. Zebra Technologies had 3 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, September 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,205 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 8,478 shares stake. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj reported 2,480 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 8,465 shares. Bb&T Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares. Sei Com reported 48,858 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Lc invested in 29,554 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 22,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 23,006 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 600 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.1% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj has 1.4% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 38,734 shares. Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.11 EPS, up 14.76% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.71 per share. ZBRA’s profit will be $168.19M for 16.37 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.68% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stake by 1,350 shares to 9,100 valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) stake by 4,300 shares and now owns 16,200 shares. Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was raised too.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. The company has market cap of $10.60 billion. It operates through three divisions: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. It has a 11.2 P/E ratio. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas in North America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 482 shares. 157,735 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 2,134 shares. Asset One holds 434,987 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 13,420 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 69,416 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 511,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 133,070 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 13.17M shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 151,722 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 27,001 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Among 5 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.20’s average target is 45.68% above currents $13.18 stock price. Marathon Oil had 9 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24.