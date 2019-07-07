Tributary Capital Management Lowered Kar Auction Services (KAR) Position By $1.46 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Boosted By $3.50 Million Its Bce (BCE) Holding

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) stake by 75.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 0.93%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 9,300 shares with $477,000 value, down from 37,900 last quarter. Kar Auction Services Inc now has $3.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.30M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Bce Inc. (BCE) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 79,570 shares as Bce Inc. (BCE)'s stock rose 4.07%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 3.52 million shares with $156.03 million value, up from 3.44M last quarter. Bce Inc. now has $41.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 436,552 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Roche Holding Ag (RHHVF) stake by 1,812 shares to 5,370 valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) stake by 13,266 shares and now owns 1.58 million shares. Sanofi (Adr) (NYSE:SNY) was reduced too.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.97 million for 7.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 315,622 shares to 1.08M valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) stake by 46,579 shares and now owns 378,072 shares. Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0% or 180 shares. First Personal Finance Svcs owns 399 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 6,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). North Carolina-based Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 23 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 34,123 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Communications holds 0% or 259 shares in its portfolio. 221,409 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Prelude Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 79 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 103 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). North Star Invest Mgmt owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 275 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,982 shares.