Tributary Capital Management Lowered By $547,500 Its Keycorp New Com (KEY) Holding; Zumiez Has 1.13 Sentiment

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 60 decreased and sold equity positions in Zumiez Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 20.57 million shares, up from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Zumiez Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 39 New Position: 29.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Keycorp New Com (KEY) stake by 39.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as Keycorp New Com (KEY)’s stock declined 3.55%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 56,000 shares with $882,000 value, down from 92,500 last quarter. Keycorp New Com now has $18.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 2.93M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M

The stock increased 1.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 198,250 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 24/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. to Broadcast Review of First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Over the Internet; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $640.82 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89 million for 32.76 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

Hood River Capital Management Llc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. for 928,207 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 512,427 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 39,169 shares. The California-based Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has invested 0.28% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 162,200 shares.

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZUMZ or BOOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Zumiez Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$23.29, Is It Time To Put Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zumiez (ZUMZ) Stock Up 32% Year to Date, Outpaces Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Just Revealed Some Key Details About Its Netflix Competitor – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Another Houston energy co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hard Times Ahead At Key Energy Services – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. KeyCorp had 10 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, February 4 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 24,093 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Fsi Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 482,733 shares or 8.2% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 11,001 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assocs has invested 0.41% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Manufacturers Life Com The reported 16.54 million shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 14,258 were reported by Livingston Group Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Fuller Thaler Asset Incorporated holds 2.12% or 10.63M shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 38,846 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 36,998 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 1.13M shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt accumulated 600 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability reported 17,642 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $449.19 million for 10.12 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) stake by 66,236 shares to 522,860 valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) stake by 98,766 shares and now owns 435,077 shares. Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) was raised too.