Tributary Capital Management Lowered By $1.46 Million Its Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) stake by 75.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 28,600 shares as Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 9,300 shares with $477,000 value, down from 37,900 last quarter. Kar Auction Services Inc now has $3.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.94M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is -10.86% below currents $25.24 stock price. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1201.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 504,273 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bard Assoc owns 119,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 1.83M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Legacy Ptnrs holds 49,600 shares. Caxton Associates L P accumulated 33,516 shares. Rmb Mngmt Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,376 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.79% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 30,371 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,723 were reported by Us Bancorp De. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 72,712 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Kopp Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 396,327 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 93,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services Profit Falls 27% on Lower Auction Margins – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Barnes Group Inc (NYSE:B) stake by 43,390 shares to 364,269 valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) stake by 6,100 shares and now owns 20,500 shares. Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc has $62 highest and $56 lowest target. $59’s average target is 131.37% above currents $25.5 stock price. Kar Auction Services Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Grp Inc has 0.15% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.83 million shares. Sei Invs holds 174,632 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 115 shares. 15,918 are held by Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs has 45,350 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Prns Limited Company reported 0.93% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 0.23% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Putnam Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Com has 9,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 365,380 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 11,470 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 419 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 68,150 shares. Amer Century Companies accumulated 10,253 shares.