Tributary Capital Management Lifted Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holding; Claar Advisors Has Lowered American Tower New (AMT) Stake By $1.14 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) stake by 413.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 14,900 shares as Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM)’s stock declined 40.97%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 18,500 shares with $402,000 value, up from 3,600 last quarter. Commscope Hldg Co Inc now has $2.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 5.01 million shares traded or 49.59% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS

Claar Advisors Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 6.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Claar Advisors Llc holds 82,207 shares with $16.20 million value, down from 87,984 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $99.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $225.19. About 1.13M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt owns 5,665 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 5,635 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,900 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 15,708 shares. 46,920 are owned by Com Of Vermont. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.32% or 199,136 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 664,680 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Winslow Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vontobel Asset has invested 1.83% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Lc owns 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,133 shares. Comm Comml Bank has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.08% or 9,924 shares. Capital Ltd Ca holds 3.12% or 66,152 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 102,580 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,200 shares stake.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silver Ring Value Partners – American Tower – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Tower Corp (AMT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $167 lowest target. $208.44’s average target is -7.44% below currents $225.19 stock price. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1.

Among 7 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. CommScope Holding has $34 highest and $1600 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 117.20% above currents $11.28 stock price. CommScope Holding had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 2 to “Outperform”. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Raymond James. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are CommScope Holding Company, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:COMM) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in CommScope (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CommScope Gets Favorable Ruling in Dali Wireless Patent Case – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR) stake by 32,400 shares to 9,000 valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Keycorp New Com (NYSE:KEY) stake by 36,500 shares and now owns 56,000 shares. Apergy Corp Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 1.67M shares. Captrust owns 387 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% or 3,012 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 6,937 shares. Comerica State Bank holds 0% or 24,336 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 10,960 are owned by Federated Pa. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 74,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 202,972 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 5,300 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 108,356 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 48,839 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap Lp reported 443,400 shares.