Tributary Capital Management Increases Holding in Stifel Financial (SF); Garrison Financial Has Increased Its Stake in Kimberly (KMB) as Stock Price Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 66,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 501,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47M, up from 435,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 146,123 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has declined 2.74% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 3,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 25,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $134.43. About 1.27 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf accumulated 0.04% or 70,000 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Us has 197,383 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 416,280 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 3.16 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Smith Graham And Inv Advsr Limited Partnership reported 106,610 shares. Northeast Mgmt holds 7,797 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 6,552 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.03% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Lpl Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 5,357 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Zacks Mgmt invested in 39,180 shares. Regions holds 0.01% or 12,865 shares. Proshare Ltd Company holds 22,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Don’t Overlook PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Genentech, Roche vets aim new company’s $86.25 million IPO at cancer – San Francisco Business Times” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Financial Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Granite Announces New Acquisitions and Development and Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimberly-Clark: 99 Problems But A Dividend Isn’t One – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Kimberly Clark Stock Gained 11% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Kimberly-Clark’s Q3 And Fiscal 2018 – Forbes” with publication date: October 18, 2018.