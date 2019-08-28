Tributary Capital Management Increases Holding in Great Western Bancorp (GWB); Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Trimmed Stake by $490,780

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 29.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 98,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 435,077 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 336,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 17,718 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days; 15/03/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Chief Risk Officer Steve Ulenberg to Retire in June; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP – NEW QUARTERLY DIVIDEND REPRESENTS INCREASE OF 25.0% COMPARED TO MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 14,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.79. About 427,819 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,877 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp Com (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 61,650 shares. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 299,318 shares. Prudential Financial Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,825 shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Indexiq Advsr Ltd has 49,978 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 13,395 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Geode Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 388,303 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 18,286 shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.59 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

