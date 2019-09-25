Tributary Capital Management Increased Its Position in Unitil (UTL) as Market Valuation Rose; Kraton Perform (KRA) Position Has Lifted by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 89,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The institutional investor held 233,402 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12M, up from 144,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 5,832 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Polymers Llc/cap Offers to Repurchase 10.5% Company Guarn

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitil Corp (UTL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 24,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% . The institutional investor held 222,136 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.30M, up from 197,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.64. About 1,734 shares traded. Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) has risen 15.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Com has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 383 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 12,152 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 62,585 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 20,403 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 49,452 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt accumulated 29,228 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Corsair Cap Management Lp holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 490,737 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,577 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 1,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00 million and $128.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) by 26,045 shares to 401,858 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 44,549 shares to 272,907 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A (NYSE:SPR) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW).