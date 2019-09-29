Tributary Capital Management Holds Stake in Great Western Bancorp (GWB); As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Plante Moran Financial Advisors Increased Holding

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 24,462 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 17,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 129,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 564,357 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.16M, up from 435,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Great Western Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 196,608 shares traded. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 19.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 22/05/2018 – A Beer that Beat the Odds — Great Western’s Original 16 Expands to the US; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 26/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN BANCORP INC GWB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp: Dividend Represents Increase of 25% Compared to Most Recent Qtrly Div; 15/05/2018 – Great Western Brewing Company Names New CEO, Michael Brennan, Effective May 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 06/03/2018 GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – APPROVAL RECEIVED FROM US BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE NUMBER OF HOLES WHICH GWM CAN DRILL UNDER M2 DRILL PERMIT; 09/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 13 Days

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt stated it has 134,979 shares. Capital Svcs Of America stated it has 1,990 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar accumulated 180,452 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0.42% stake. Horan Capital Mgmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,661 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 739,120 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. 4,697 are held by Motco. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 36,464 shares. 1.77M were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,500 shares. Hennessy reported 99,150 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Daiwa Securities Gp, a Japan-based fund reported 152,378 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 28,191 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,584 shares to 3,048 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Small (IJS) by 11,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,288 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold GWB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.50 million shares or 0.93% more from 55.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 349,313 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 85,183 shares. Moreover, Mairs has 1% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 4,284 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Cornercap Counsel accumulated 46,090 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Texas Yale has 5,948 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) for 2,042 shares. 2.27 million are owned by State Street. Intll Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Sector Pension Board owns 125,583 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Commerce owns 6,409 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Jennison Ltd Company reported 52,189 shares stake.