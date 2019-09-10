Tributary Capital Management Holding in Old National Bancorp (ONB) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Netease (NTES) by $7.10 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 141,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 2.57M shares traded or 227.48% up from the average. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.45%, EST. 3.37%; 26/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp announces quarterly cash dividend; 08/05/2018 – Old National Bank Partners with Allpoint to Extend ATM Network; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $280.34. About 535,604 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 279,283 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank & reported 10,260 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 12.13 million shares. Rk Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 350,000 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 4,937 shares. North Star Inv Management owns 4,642 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 10,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Pnc Finance Svcs Group stated it has 304,128 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 2.86 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 16,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Co reported 106,034 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 128,527 shares. Cetera Advisor Llc reported 0.32% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 3.42M shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR) by 32,400 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,036 shares, and cut its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS).

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $273.86M for 29.95 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.