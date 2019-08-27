Tributary Capital Management Holding in Masimo (MASI) Cut by $5.11 Million; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered At&T (T) Stake by $2.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 37,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 71,548 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89M, down from 108,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.52. About 12,239 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q EPS 82C; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 66,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 148,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 2.89M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: NEW PHONES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS COMING NEXT YEAR; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PLANNING PREMIUM DTV STREAMING PACKAGE FOR ABOUT $80; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 66,610 shares to 501,657 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 29,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.26 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,766 shares to 14,556 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

