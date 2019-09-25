Tributary Capital Management Holding In Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Was Has Increased; As Apollo Global Management (APO) Share Value Rose, Markel Upped Holding

Markel Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management (APO) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.73 million, up from 990,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 841,144 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 16/04/2018 – Tronc is fielding offers from private equity firm Apollo, media peer Gannett and now capital-rich SoftBank, Axios reported, citing an anonymous source; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 10/04/2018 – Joshua Franklin: #PrivateEquity firm Apollo seeks to raise more than $4B for 3rd natural resources fund; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES, EST. 40.30B

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 7,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $267.91. About 103,062 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Corp accumulated 628,368 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.01% or 13,607 shares in its portfolio. 6,500 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Com. Bridges Inv Management Inc holds 51,866 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Com Of Vermont accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 111 shares or 0% of the stock. Davenport Ltd reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 14 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. 12,945 were accumulated by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.12% stake. Aqr Mgmt Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,308 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 1.4% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Contravisory Mgmt holds 1,536 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 8,000 shares to 33,800 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 14,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prtn, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,643 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 3.80M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Brown Advisory holds 0.03% or 268,300 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Moody Bancshares Division owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 22,500 shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Com reported 37.66 million shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 500 shares. Md Sass Invsts invested in 0.3% or 38,300 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 150,000 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Co reported 130,819 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability accumulated 45,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Il reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Sol Management holds 60,100 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio.

