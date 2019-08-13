Tributary Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Cts (CTS) by $1.58 Million; As Nike Class B (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Ledyard National Bank Decreased Its Holding by $7.47 Million

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 54,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 442,294 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 387,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 20,818 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 14/03/2018 – CTS Eventim Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 0.59 EURO PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corp Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 13/05/2018 – TELSTRA REAFFIRMED IT EXPECTS FY18 TOTAL DIV TO BE A22 CTS-SHR; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 04/04/2018 – RENEWABLE FUEL RIN (D6) CREDITS FALL TO AS LOW AS 30 CTS EACH, DOWN BY 10 CENTS FROM PREVIOUS SESSION’S ENDING PRICES -TRADERS; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $435 MLN TO $455 MLN; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 88,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 26,890 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 115,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 2.21 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 12,050 shares to 21,715 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Sell Nike Because of Its Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike: Impressive Quality And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 781 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 12,287 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 9.06M were reported by Interest Investors. Ims Capital Mgmt invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. 1.34M were accumulated by Pension. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 22,107 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.46% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.3% or 5.48 million shares. Pacific Global Mgmt Com stated it has 29,021 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa invested in 968,558 shares. 43 are owned by Hanson Mcclain.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.48 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4,000 shares to 17,625 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 29,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,048 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold CTS shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.73 million shares or 0.51% less from 30.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 22,000 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co owns 44,850 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 20,529 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.49% or 2.20 million shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Cardinal Ltd Llc Ct holds 0.39% or 400,414 shares. United Automobile Association invested in 0.02% or 295,772 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc reported 3,676 shares. 7,500 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,814 shares. Clarivest Asset Management has 131 shares for 0% of their portfolio.