Tributary Capital Management Has Upped By $3.58 Million Its Caci International (CACI) Holding; Mendon Capital Advisors Decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake By $6.40 Million

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 30.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 118,610 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock rose 5.18%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 270,000 shares with $14.77 million value, down from 388,610 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $3.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.8. About 406,563 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Caci International Inc (CACI) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 19,681 shares as Caci International Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 169,372 shares with $30.83M value, up from 149,691 last quarter. Caci International Inc now has $5.25B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 163,775 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 14/05/2018 – CACI Awarded $23M Prime Contract to Provide Fincl Management and Acctg Solution Services to Defense Agencies Initiative Program Office and DoD Agencies; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 28/03/2018 – While CACI has been trying to scale up through acquisitions, General Dynamics expects a deal with CSRA to help grab more of the U.S. defense budget; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 25/04/2018 – CACI AWARDED $145 MILLION TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PNFP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PNFP vs. CHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Eaton and J.B. Hunt Transport Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Capital Management stated it has 4,115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,408 are held by Patten Grp Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% or 6,374 shares in its portfolio. 29,732 are held by Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, King Luther has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 11,585 are held by Utd Service Automobile Association. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Limited Company stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 92,527 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mesirow Investment Management holds 1.23% or 145,605 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 29,323 shares. Oxbow Lc has 32,585 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34 million for 9.74 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Veritex Hldgs Inc stake by 596,805 shares to 2.19 million valued at $53.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Civista Bancshares Inc stake by 38,608 shares and now owns 286,721 shares. Live Oak Bancshares Inc was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity. Another trade for 24,100 shares valued at $1.31M was made by INGRAM DAVID B on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CACI International Inc’s (NYSE:CACI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades CACI On Revenue Growth Potential – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) – Preview: CACI International’s Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI -2.4% on misses, IRS update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc New Co (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 850 shares to 7,090 valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 5,700 shares. Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.11% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Westport Asset Incorporated holds 5,000 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.52% or 83,726 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.19% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 22,439 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). California-based Whittier has invested 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,725 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 386,632 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Chatham Capital has invested 0.54% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Boston Prtn holds 0.01% or 26,681 shares. Oberweis Asset Inc reported 4,460 shares. 22,597 were reported by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company.

Among 3 analysts covering Caci International (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Caci International has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $230’s average target is 8.99% above currents $211.02 stock price. Caci International had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21.