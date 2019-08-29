Tributary Capital Management Has Trimmed E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Holding by $467,820; As Range Resources (RRC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder S&Co Trimmed Holding

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.97% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 1.57M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 24,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 248,286 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,700 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 39,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.83 million for 10.32 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $462,403 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was bought by GRAY STEVEN D. On Monday, March 11 the insider FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 64,303 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $20.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.