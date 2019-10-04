Tributary Capital Management Has Raised Expedia (EXPE) Stake; Neogenomics (NEO) Shorts Down By 19.87%

Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) had a decrease of 19.87% in short interest. NEO’s SI was 5.67 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.87% from 7.08 million shares previously. With 938,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO)’s short sellers to cover NEO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 727,682 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased Expedia Inc (EXPE) stake by 27.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tributary Capital Management Llc acquired 2,500 shares as Expedia Inc (EXPE)'s stock rose 3.05%. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 2 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Expedia has $160 highest and $140 lowest target. $149's average target is 11.82% above currents $133.25 stock price. The stock has "Equal-Weight" rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. Argus Research upgraded Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) on Wednesday, July 31 to "Buy" rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.99 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 912.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.