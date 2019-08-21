Tributary Capital Management Has Lowered Its Umb Financial (UMBF) Holding by $2.96 Million; Lincoln National Continues to Hold Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 184,088 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,236 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 9,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $168.53. About 1.37 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associate Lc owns 1,198 shares. 1,844 were accumulated by Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 61,263 shares in its portfolio. Private reported 43,820 shares stake. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 28,676 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt holds 13,259 shares. 4,483 are held by Gm Advisory Gp. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Interocean Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,753 shares. Roundview Ltd Llc owns 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 6,090 shares. Blume Management Inc holds 0.21% or 2,338 shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.32% or 4,900 shares. Palisade Mgmt Nj holds 0.27% or 51,025 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 38,200 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,030 shares to 3,803 shares, valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 19,681 shares to 169,372 shares, valued at $30.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,300 shares, and has risen its stake in La (NYSE:LZB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $46,987 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,976 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 51,279 shares. Hightower Advisors reported 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Diversified Trust owns 5,725 shares. 3,816 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 90,209 shares. 6,702 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 308,569 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 89,425 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 18,752 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 156,114 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 1,913 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.01% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) for 69,427 shares.